Japan receives no offers in feed-wheat and barley tender

February 15, 2023 — 04:22 am EST

TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said it received no offers for feed-quality wheat or barley in a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday.

The ministry had sought 70,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 40,000 tonnes of feed barley to be loaded by May 31 and arrive in Japan by July 27.

Japan buys and sells its feed wheat and barley in so-called SBS auctions in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.

