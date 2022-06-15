Commodities

Japan receives no offers for regular feed wheat, barley tender

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said it received no offers for feed-quality wheat or barley in a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday.

The ministry had sought 70,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 40,000 tonnes of feed barley to be loaded by September 30 and arrive in Japan by November 24 in the tender.

Japan buys and sells its feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.

