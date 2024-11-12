News & Insights

Japan Real Estate’s Bold Move Towards Sustainability

November 12, 2024 — 11:26 am EST

Japan Real Estate Investment (JP:8952) has released an update.

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (JRE) is setting ambitious environmental goals, aiming to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and significantly reduce CO2 emissions by 2030. The company’s initiatives align with the Paris Agreement, showcasing their commitment to sustainability through increased use of renewable energy and validated targets by the Science Based Targets initiative. As the first J-REIT to join RE100, JRE is pioneering the transition to 100% renewable energy in its operations.

