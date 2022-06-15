Japan raises gasoline subsidy to 41.4 yen/litre

Contributor
Mariko Katsumura Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIYOSHI OTA

Japan raised its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 41.4 yen ($0.3064) a litre for the seven days from June 16, versus 38.8 yen a week earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japan raised its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 41.4 yen ($0.3064) a litre for the seven days from June 16, versus 38.8 yen a week earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

The temporary subsidy programme was adopted in January to cushion the blow from high crude prices LCOc1 because of tight global supplies, while the Ukraine conflict that began on Feb. 24 added pressure.

($1=135.1000 yen)

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters