Japan raises gasoline subsidy to 41.4 yen/litre

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japan raised its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 41.4 yen ($0.3064) a litre for the seven days from June 16, versus 38.8 yen a week earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

The temporary subsidy programme was adopted in January to cushion the blow from high crude prices LCOc1 because of tight global supplies, while the Ukraine conflict that began on Feb. 24 added pressure.

($1=135.1000 yen)

