Japan raises gasoline subsidy to 36.1 yen per litre

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japan raised its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 36.1 yen ($0.28) per litre for the seven days from May 19, up from 34.7 yen a week earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

The temporary subsidy programme was adopted in January to mitigate high fuel prices after tight global supplies boosted crude prices LCOc1, with further pressure being added by the Ukraine conflict that began on Feb. 24.

($1 = 129.0900 yen)

