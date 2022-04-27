Japan raises gasoline subsidy to 31.8 yen per litre

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan raised its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 31.8 yen ($0.2491) per litre for the seven days from April 28, up from 25 yen a week earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

The temporary subsidy programme was adopted in January to mitigate high fuel prices after tight global supplies boosted crude prices LCOc1, with further pressure added by the Ukraine conflict that began on Feb. 24.

The industry ministry on Tuesday extended the programme by five months to the end of September and lifted the ceiling on the subsidy to 35 yen per litre from 25 yen.

($1 = 127.6400 yen)

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

