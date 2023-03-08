Japan Q4 GDP revised down to annualised 0.1% growth

By Kantaro Komiya and Eimi Yamamitsu

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Japan's economy grew a tad slower than initially estimated in the fourth quarter, revised government data showed on Thursday, weighed down by weak consumption and underscoring the fragility of its recovery.

Gross domestic product (GDP) for the world's third-biggest economy expanded by an annualised 0.1% in October-December, against a preliminary estimate of a 0.6% expansion and much lower than economists' median forecast for a 0.8% rise in a Reuters poll.

The expansion translates into a flat quarter-on-quarter change, data released by the Cabinet Office showed, against a preliminary reading and economists' estimate for 0.2% growth.

Private consumption, which makes up more than half of the country's GDP, grew 0.3%, the data showed, downgraded from an initial estimate of a 0.5% increase and dragging the overall reading down.

Capital spending declined 0.5%, unchanged from a preliminary estimate and comparing with a median market forecast for a 0.4% contraction, despite Ministry of Finance data last week showing an uptick in manufacturers' output capacity.

Domestic demand as a whole knocked 0.3 percentage point from revised GDP growth, while net exports added 0.4 percentage point.

Urged by the government and the Bank of Japan amid four-decade-high inflation, major Japanese firms are set to deliver the largest pay rise in 26 years at the annual "shunto" spring wage negotiations wrapping up this month.

But the expected average salary hike of around 3% will likely include just a 1% increase in base pay, casting doubt on whether Japan can achieve the kind of sustained wage gains the central bank sees as key to stably hitting its 2% inflation target.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Eimi Yamamitsu Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.