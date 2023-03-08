Japan Q4 GDP revised down to annualised 0.1% growth

March 08, 2023 — 06:50 pm EST

Written by Kantaro Komiya and Eimi Yamamitsu for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Japan's economy grew an annualised 0.1% in the fourth quarter, less than the preliminary estimate of a 0.6% expansion, revised government data showed on Thursday.

The revised figure for October-December gross domestic product (GDP) released by the Cabinet Office compared with economists' median forecast for a 0.8% rise in a Reuters poll.

