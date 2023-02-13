Japan Q4 GDP returned to growth at 0.6% annualised -govt

February 13, 2023 — 06:50 pm EST

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japan's economy grew an annualised 0.6% in the final three months of 2022, government data showed on Tuesday, bouncing back from the previous quarter's contraction as the return of inbound tourists offset a slowdown in capital expenditure and exports.

The fourth-quarter growth of Japan's economy, the world's third-largest, compared with the median estimate of a 2.0% gain in a Reuters poll of 18 economists.

