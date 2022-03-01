Japan Q4 corporate capex up 4.3% year/year

Contributor
Daniel Leussink Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment by 4.3% in October-December from the same period a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment by 4.3% in October-December from the same period a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

The data will be used to calculate revised fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures due March 9 after a preliminary estimate showed an annualised 5.4% expansion.

For the full tables, go to the MOF website here.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters