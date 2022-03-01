Japan Q4 corporate capex up 4.3% year/year

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment by 4.3% in October-December from the same period a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

The data will be used to calculate revised fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures due March 9 after a preliminary estimate showed an annualised 5.4% expansion.

For the full tables, go to the MOF website here.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

