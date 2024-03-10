News & Insights

Japan Q4 annualised GDP revised up to 0.4% expansion

March 10, 2024 — 07:50 pm EDT

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - Japan's economy expanded at an annualised clip of 0.4% in October-December from the previous quarter, better than the initial estimate for a 0.4% contraction, government data showed on Monday.

The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) released by the Cabinet Office compared with economists' median forecast for a 1.1% uptick in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP grew 0.1%, compared with the initial 0.1.% drop reading and a median forecast for a 0.3% rise.

