Japan Q4 aluminium premium set at $97/T, down 24% Q/Q -sources

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The premium for Japanese aluminium shipments for the fourth quarter was set at $97 per metric ton, down 24% from the prior quarter, as demand remained dull at home and abroad, five sources directly involved in pricing talks said.

The figure is lower than the $127.5 per ton paid in July to September and the lowest since the January-March quarter this year. Producers had originally sought premiums of $110 to $120 per ton for the fourth quarter.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the light metal and the premiumPREM-ALUM-JP for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

