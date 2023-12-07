Japan Q3 GDP revised down to 2.9% annualised contraction

Repeats to attach to alerts

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan's economy contracted at an annualised clip of 2.9% in July-September from the previous quarter, worse than the initial estimate of a 2.1% drop, government data showed on Friday.

The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) released by the Cabinet Office compared with economists' median forecast for a 2.0% decline in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP shrank 0.7%, compared with the initial 0.5% drop reading and a median forecast for a 0.5% fall.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.