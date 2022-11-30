Japan Q3 corporate capex up 9.8% year/year - MOF

November 30, 2022 — 06:50 pm EST

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment in July-September by 9.8% from the same period a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday.

The data will be used to calculate revised gross domestic product figures due on Dec. 8 and follows a preliminary estimate that Japan's economy shrank at an annualised clip of 1.2% in the third quarter.

