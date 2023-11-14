News & Insights

Japan Q3 annualised GDP falls worse-than-expected 2.1%

November 14, 2023 — 06:50 pm EST

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Japan's economy shrank 2.1% in July-September from the previous quarter on an annualised basis, government data showed on Wednesday, worse than market estimates and falling for the first time in three quarters.

The gross domestic product (GDP) figure compared with the median forecast for a 0.6% decline and translated into a quarterly fall of 0.5%.

Private consumption, which makes up more than half of the economy, was flat quarter-on-quarter, the data showed.

