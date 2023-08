By key sub-sectors, private consumption, which makes up more than half of the world's third-largest economy, fell 0.5% quarter-on-quarter. Exports expanded 3.2%, while capital expenditures were flat.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.