Japan Q2 corporate capex rises 4.5% qtr/qtr - MOF

TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment in the April-June quarter by 4.5% from the same period a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Friday.

The data will be used to calculate revised gross domestic product figures due on Sept. 8 and follows a preliminary estimate that Japan's economy expanded 6% in the second quarter driven by external demand.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

