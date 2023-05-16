News & Insights

Japan Q1 economy expands annualised 1.6% qtr/qtr

Credit: REUTERS/Yuya Shino

May 16, 2023 — 07:50 pm EDT

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japan's economy grew an annualised 1.6% in January-March from the previous quarter, as firm private consumption and an unexpected rise in capital expenditure offset shrinking external demand, government data showed on Wednesday.

The first-quarter gross domestic product figures was much larger than economists' median estimate for a 0.7% annualised growth. The expansion translated into a quarterly increase of 0.4%, the data showed.

Domestic private consumption, which makes up more than half the economy, grew 0.6% quarter-on-quarter in January-March, and capital expenditure, a key engine of growth, gained 0.9%, against economists' estimate for a decrease.

External demand, or net exports, shaved off 0.3 percentage point off the first-quarter gain, which was more than offset by positive domestic-demand contribution of 0.7 percentage point.

