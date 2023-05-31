Japan Q1 capex up 11.0% year/year - MOF

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment in January-March by 11.0% from the same period a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday.

The data is used to calculate revised gross domestic product (GDP) figures due on June 8 and follows a preliminary estimate that Japan's economy emerged in the first quarter from a recession in the latter half of last year.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

