Japan Pure Chemical (TYO:4973) Price Target Increased by 8.70% to 2,550.00

The average one-year price target for Japan Pure Chemical (TYO:4973) has been revised to 2,550.00 / share. This is an increase of 8.70% from the prior estimate of 2,346.00 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,525.00 to a high of 2,625.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.31% from the latest reported closing price of 2,517.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Japan Pure Chemical. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4973 is 0.00%, a decrease of 1.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 51K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 42K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIOPX - International Opportunities Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

