Japan protests S.Korean court order that Mitsubishi Heavy sell assets

Contributors
Rocky Swift Reuters
Ju-min Park Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Reuters Staff / Reuters

Japan has protested a South Korean court decision ordering the sale of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries assets as compensation over wartime forced labour, Japan's foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday.

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan has protested a South Korean court decision ordering the sale of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 7011.T assets as compensation over wartime forced labour, Japan's foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday.

Motegi said during a regular news conference that the ruling in South Korea was a "clear violation of international law" and "truly regrettable".

"We must avoid serious impacts on Japan-South Korea relations," Motegi said.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift, Ju-min Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((ju-min.park@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: ju-min.park.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More