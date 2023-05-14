Japan Prime Realty Investment (TYO:8955) Price Target Decreased by 5.33% to 386,580.00

The average one-year price target for Japan Prime Realty Investment (TYO:8955) has been revised to 386,580.00 / share. This is an decrease of 5.33% from the prior estimate of 408,340.00 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 305,020.00 to a high of 469,350.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.25% from the latest reported closing price of 347,500.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Japan Prime Realty Investment. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8955 is 0.17%, a decrease of 0.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 67K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8955 by 15.14% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8955 by 15.15% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8955 by 10.50% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 5K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8955 by 15.74% over the last quarter.

