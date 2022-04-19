Japan posts bigger-than-expected trade gap as energy imports jump

By Daniel Leussink

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japan recorded a trade deficit for the eighth straight month in March as soaring energy and commodity prices raised the cost of imports, adding to the country's economic pain in the wake of the Ukraine crisis.

Exports rose less than expected as growth of shipments to key trading partner China slowed, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting the economy continued to face risks from global supply constraints and the coronavirus pandemic.

Imports soared 31.2% in the year to March, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, above a median market forecast for a 28.9% gain in a Reuters poll.

That outpaced a 14.7% year-on-year rise in exports last month, resulting in a 412.4 billion yen ($3.19 billion) trade deficit, which was bigger than the 100.8 billion yen shortfall expected in a Reuters poll.

While March's deficit marked the eighth straight month of year-on-year shortfalls, it was the narrowest gap in five months.

By region, exports to China, Japan's largest trading partner, expanded 2.9% in the 12 months to March on stronger electronic projector shipments to the country, weaker growth than the previous month's 25.8% jump.

Exports to the United States, the world's largest economy, grew 23.8% in March, on stronger shipments of car parts and power-generating machinery.

Imports were mainly pushed up by larger shipments of oil from the United Arab Emirates and coal and liquefied natural gas from Australia, the data showed.

Japan's economy is expected to grow an annualised 4.9% in the current quarter on a pick-up in consumer activity after the government ended coronavirus pandemic curbs last month.

But a rapid weakening of the yen, which has slid to two-decade lows against the dollar on prospects of widening U.S.-Japan interest rate differentials, are inflating already rising import costs for fuel and food.

($1 = 129.1800 yen)

