US Markets

Japan Post to sell part of money-losing Australian logistics arm for $6.5 mln

Contributor
Takashi Umekawa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell part of its money-losing Australian logistics arm, Toll Holdings, for 700 million yen ($6.5 million).

Recasts on official announcement

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd 6178.T said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell part of its money-losing Australian logistics arm, Toll Holdings, for 700 million yen ($6.5 million).

The Japanese firm in a statement said it will sell Toll's delivery services business in Australia and New Zealand to Australia's Allegro Funds.

It also said it would book a one-off loss of 67.4 billion yen for the financial year ended March due to the sale.

Japan Post Holdings bought Toll in 2015 for A$6.5 billion ($5.02 billion) to diversify overseas. It had to write down the bulk of Toll's value two years later due to weak performance.

($1 = 107.9400 yen)

($1 = 1.2943 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Christopher Cushing)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular