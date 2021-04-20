Japan Post says to discuss sale of Australian logistics business Wednesday

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd 6178.T said its board would meet on Wednesday to discuss the sale of part of its Australian logistics arm Toll Holdings, responding to a Nikkei business daily report regarding the sale.

The Japanese company will sell loss-making Toll's delivery business in Australia and New Zealand to Australia's Allegro Funds for about 1 billion yen ($9.25 million) and assume "billions of U.S. dollars" of Toll's debt, resulting in a special loss of 70 billion yen, the Nikkei reported.

($1 = 108.0900 yen)

