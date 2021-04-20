Japan Post says to discuss sale of Australian logistics business Wednesday

Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd said its board would meet on Wednesday to discuss the sale of part of its Australian logistics arm Toll Holdings, responding to a Nikkei business daily report regarding the sale. [nL4N2MD3H5]

The Japanese company will sell loss-making Toll's delivery business in Australia and New Zealand to Australia's Allegro Funds for about 1 billion yen ($9.25 million) and assume "billions of U.S. dollars" of Toll's debt, resulting in a special loss of 70 billion yen, the Nikkei reported.

