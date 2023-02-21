Japan Post says it's considering options after report of $9 bln JP Bank share sale

Adds share moves, background

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings 6178.T said on Wednesday it's considering "various options" after Reuters reported on Tuesday it was looking into selling around a third of its stake in Japan Post Bank 7182.T, a sale that could be worth nearly $9 billion.

Japan's national postal service currently owns around 89% of the bank and is aiming to reduce the stake to around 60% by the end of March, while the bank is considering buying back some of the shares, sources told Reuters.

Shares in Japan Post Bank slide more than 6% on Wednesday after the Tokyo stock market opened. Japan Post Holdings was down 1.8% while the benchmark Nikkei index .N225 was down 0.9%.

"The company is considering various options from the perspective of capital policy, but there is no truth that we have decided whether to conduct the reported measure, the scale or the timing of it," Japan Post and Japan Post Bank said in separately issued, similarly worded statements.

"We will make a formal announcement as soon as any decision is made," they said.

A move to sell the stake would mark the first such sale of shares since Japan Post and its two financial businesses - Japan Post Bank and Japan Post Insurance 7181.T - were listed in 2015 in the country's biggest privatisation in about three decades.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Chris Reese and Kenneth Maxwell)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.