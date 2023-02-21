Japan Post says it is considering various options after report of JP Bank share sale

February 21, 2023 — 06:53 pm EST

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co 6178.T said on Wednesday it was planning various options, after Reuters reported on Tuesday the company was mulling selling its Japan Post Bank Co 7182.T stake worth nearly $9 billion by the end of March.

"The company is considering various options from the perspective of capital policy, but there is no truth that we have decided whether to conduct the reported measure, the scale or the timing of it," Japan Post and Japan Post Bank said in separate statements.

"We will make a formal announcement as soon as any decision is made," they said.

