Japan Post may cut as many as 10,000 jobs - Nikkei

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japan Post Group and its labour union will start talks on reviewing its workers and it may cut as many as 10,000 jobs, equal to 5% of its workforce, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

The postal group needs to reduce labour costs due to falling profitability of its financial business, the Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Toby Chopra)

