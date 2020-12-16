Japan Post Insurance to buy back $2.9 bln shares from parent -Bloomberg

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Japan Post Insurance Co 7181.T plans to buy back about 300 billion yen ($2.90 billion) of its own shares from parent Japan Post Holdings Co 6178.T to gain more freedom to expand its business, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The board is likely to finalise the decision at a meeting to be held this month, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Japan Post Insurance said in a statement late on Wednesday that the plan was not something it announced.

The share buyback would reduce Japan Post Holdings' stake in its insurance unit to 50% or less, from 64% now, the report said.

