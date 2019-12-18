Japan Post Insurance improper sales reach 12,836 cases - investigation committee

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The number of cases in which Japan Post Insurance Co Ltd 7181.T improperly sold policies has reached 12,836, of which 670 involved violations of the law or internal rules, a committee set up to investigate the matter said on Wednesday.

The total compared with the 6,327 cases disclosed by the unit of Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd 6178.T in September in an interim report submitted by the committee of external lawyers.

Japan Post Insurance President Mitsuhiko Uehira is scheduled to attend a news conference to address the matter later on Wednesday alongside Japan Post Holdings Chief Executive Masatsugu Nagato as well as Kunio Yokoyama, president of Japan Post, which operates the post offices where the policies were sold.

Japan Post Insurance says 1,400 improper-sales cases broke law

Japan Post Bank admits improper sales to elderly clients, discovers 19,500 cases

Japan regulator mulls ordering Japan Post to suspend insurance sales - Nikkei

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.