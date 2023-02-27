Japan Post Holdings to sell down stake in Japan Post Bank in $9 bln deal -filing

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

February 27, 2023 — 01:08 am EST

Written by Eimi Yamamitsu for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings 6178.T will sell down its stake in Japan Post Bank 7182.T to under 65% from the current 89%, it said on Monday, in a deal that could be worth about 1.26 trillion yen ($9.25 billion).

Announcing the secondary offering, Japan Post Bank said its parent would sell about 975 million shares globally, with an over-allotment option of an additional 113.6 million shares in the domestic market and a greenshoe option of 28.4 million shares overseas.

The plan was first reported by Reuters last week.

($1 = 136.2800 yen)

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Eimi.Yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.