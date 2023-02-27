Japan Post Holdings to sell down stake in Japan Post Bank in $9 bln deal -filing

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings 6178.T will sell down its stake in Japan Post Bank 7182.T to under 65% from the current 89%, it said on Monday, in a deal that could be worth about 1.26 trillion yen ($9.25 billion).

Announcing the secondary offering, Japan Post Bank said its parent would sell about 975 million shares globally, with an over-allotment option of an additional 113.6 million shares in the domestic market and a greenshoe option of 28.4 million shares overseas.

The plan was first reported by Reuters last week.

($1 = 136.2800 yen)

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Eimi.Yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.