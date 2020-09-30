Japan Post Holdings to book $29 bln charge on unit's stock plunge

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd 6178.T said on Wednesday it would book a one-off charge of 3.04 trillion yen ($28.8 billion) for the quarter ended Sept. 30 due to a drop in the share price of unit Japan Post Bank Co Ltd 7182.T.

Japan Post Bank, which is 88.99% owned by its parent, closed at 821 yen on Wednesday on Tokyo Stock Exchange.

There will be no change to a consolidated earnings forecast for the current fiscal year, however, Japan Post Holdings said in a statement.

($1=105.5300 yen)

