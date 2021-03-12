Japan Post Holdings, Rakuten to form capital alliance, sources say

Recasts with sourcing

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co 6178.T and mobile phone operator Rakuten Inc 4755.T have decided to form a capital alliance, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Representatives of both companies declined to comment.

Shares of both Rakuten and Japan Post rose in early afternoon trade in Tokyo after public broadcaster NHK first reported the tie-up.

(Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata and Chang-ran Kim; Editing by David Dolan and Jacqueline Wong)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.