Japan Post Holdings, Rakuten to form capital alliance -NHK

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co 6178.T and mobile phone operator Rakuten Inc 4755.T have decided to form a capital alliance, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday.

The report drove shares in Rakuten up 7% and Japan Post up 2% in early afternoon trade in Tokyo.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

