Japan Post group says to resume insurance sales on Oct 5

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Japan Post group said on Friday it would resume sales of insurance products on Oct. 5 after a suspension of more than a year due to revelations of improper sales practices.

Japan Post Insurance Co Ltd 7181.T, 64%-owned by Japan Post Holdings 6178.T, first revealed it had mismanaged insurance policies affecting thousands of clients in July last year.

The heads of Japan Post Holdings and its units will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT).

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.