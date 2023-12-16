Japan Post Bank (TYO:7182) Price Target Increased by 12.09% to 1,418.73

The average one-year price target for Japan Post Bank (TYO:7182) has been revised to 1,418.73 / share. This is an increase of 12.09% from the prior estimate of 1,265.65 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,060.50 to a high of 1,879.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.68% from the latest reported closing price of 1,443.00 / share.

Japan Post Bank Maintains 3.47% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.47%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in Japan Post Bank. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 7.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7182 is 0.13%, an increase of 18.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.58% to 109,163K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,308K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,788K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7182 by 3.43% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,597K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,442K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7182 by 18.16% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,964K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,920K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7182 by 1.51% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 5,708K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,776K shares, representing an increase of 16.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7182 by 3.39% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,711K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,652K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7182 by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.