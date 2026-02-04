JAPAN POST BANK Co. (JPSTF) Price Target Increased by 31.38% to 15.94

The average one-year price target for JAPAN POST BANK Co. (OTCPK:JPSTF) has been revised to $15.94 / share. This is an increase of 31.38% from the prior estimate of $12.13 dated March 19, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.22 to a high of $20.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.93% from the latest reported closing price of $9.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in JAPAN POST BANK Co.. This is an decrease of 53 owner(s) or 21.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JPSTF is 0.15%, an increase of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.40% to 148,990K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,965K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,309K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPSTF by 0.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 16,129K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,308K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPSTF by 7.28% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 11,811K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,444K shares , representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPSTF by 5.88% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 7,832K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,584K shares , representing an increase of 28.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPSTF by 44.10% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,120K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,118K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPSTF by 4.38% over the last quarter.

