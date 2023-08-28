Japan policymakers to consider extending fuel subsidies - sources

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japan's government and ruling coalition are set to consider extending subsidies from September to ease the pain of fuel bills, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The policymakers are aiming to keep retail prices of gasoline below 180 yen per litre, the sources said on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to media.

