US Markets

Japan police probe Uber Eats for suspected breach of immigration law - Kyodo

Contributors
Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Rocky Swift Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Japanese police on Tuesday filed a notice of investigation against the local office of food delivery service Uber Eats and two representatives for suspected breach of immigration law, the Kyodo News agency reported.

Adds details throughout, company response

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - Japanese police on Tuesday filed a notice of investigation against the local office of food delivery service Uber Eats and two representatives for suspected breach of immigration law, the Kyodo News agency reported.

The police sent a notice to the company about alleged unauthorised work by Vietnamese nationals that took place from June to August 2020.

An Uber spokesperson told Reuters the company was "fully cooperating" and that the police investigation could lead to charges from prosecutors.

The company "has taken a number of steps to strengthen onboarding procedures for prospective couriers," the spokesperson said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Rocky Swift; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jacqueline Wong)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular