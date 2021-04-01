Japan PM Suga's visit to the U.S. delayed to mid-April

Updates attribution; Adds government spokesman's comments, media report

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's visit to the United States has been delayed to mid-April from a proposed early April date, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Friday.

Suga is scheduled to meet U.S. President Joe Biden on April 16, he said.

"The date has been set to April 16 to take all possible measures that will ensure success of the Prime Minister's visit to the U.S.," Kato said.

He added that details of event and schedule are being coordinated.

Suga was initially expected to meet Biden on April 9. Now he is expected to leave Japan on April 15 and depart Washington on April 17, two government sources told Reuters.

The Nikkei daily newspaper reported on Friday that Suga's meeting with Biden was postponed because of circumstances on the U.S. side.

Suga would be the first foreign leader to visit the United States since Biden took office in January.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami, Yoshifumi Takemoto; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Christopher Cushing and Gerry Doyle)

((Sakura.Murakami@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.