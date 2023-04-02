Japan PM strongly demands Beijing release detained Astellas employee

April 02, 2023 — 10:11 pm EDT

Written by Mariko Katsumura for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday the government will continue to strongly demand Beijing for an early release and consular visits for an Astellas Pharma 4503.T employee detained in China.

The government would also provide as much support as possible, including contacting his family, Kishida told an Upper House budget committee meeting.

Kishida's comments came after the country's foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met his Chinese counterpart on Sunday and urged China to promptly release the detained Japanese

