Japan PM says gov't to compile $199 bln extra budget for spending package

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday the government will compile an extra budget worth 29.1 trillion yen ($199 billion) to fund a fresh spending package to cushion the economic blow from accelerating inflation.

The total size of the budget, including municipal government and corporate spending, will likely total 71.6 trillion yen, Kishida said in a meeting of government and ruling party executives.

The package will be approved by the Cabinet later on Friday.

($1 = 146.1900 yen)

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto and Leika Kihara; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

