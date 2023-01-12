US Markets

Japan PM Kishida: 'keen' to strengthen cooperation with Canada

Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

January 12, 2023 — 01:13 pm EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday his economic policies align with those of Canada's and he was keen to strengthen cooperation between industries and governments in both countries.

"With the help of businesses of both countries, I have no doubt that we can work together on so many things," Kishida said at an event in Ottawa on Thursday. "On science, technology ... I am very keen to further strengthen cooperation between industry, government and academia in both countries."

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.