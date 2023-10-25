Japan PM Kishida: BOJ's inflation-aimed policy does not contradict govt's stimulus

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday said the Bank of Japan's inflation-oriented monetary policy does not contradict the government's fiscal stimulus measures to curb the household burden of rising costs of living.

The central bank's policy "aims for sustainable and stable inflation in tandem with wage hikes, and do not contradict the government's inflation countermeasures to meticulously respond to price rises in energy, food and other items," Kishida told a parliament session.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Tom Hogue)

