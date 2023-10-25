News & Insights

Japan PM Kishida: BOJ's inflation-aimed policy does not contradict govt's stimulus

Credit: REUTERS/KYODO

October 25, 2023 — 10:34 pm EDT

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday said the Bank of Japan's inflation-oriented monetary policy does not contradict the government's fiscal stimulus measures to curb the household burden of rising costs of living.

The central bank's policy "aims for sustainable and stable inflation in tandem with wage hikes, and do not contradict the government's inflation countermeasures to meticulously respond to price rises in energy, food and other items," Kishida told a parliament session.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.