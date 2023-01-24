Japan PM Kishida to pick new BOJ chief while monitoring economy

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

January 24, 2023 — 11:55 pm EST

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will make a decision on the next Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor while watching future economic trends, he said on Wednesday.

Kishida will appoint the next BOJ chief based on the candidate's aptitude at the end of incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda's term, he said.

The prime minister said on Sunday he would nominate a new BOJ governor next month as Kuroda's second five-year term ends on April 8.

