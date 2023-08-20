News & Insights

Japan PM Kishida to meet with fishermen's group on Monday afternoon - Jiji

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

August 20, 2023 — 08:35 pm EDT

Written by Elaine Lies for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to meet with the head of a fishermen's group on Monday afternoon, a day after he visited the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant.

A decision is expected soon on when to start releasing water from the plant and Kishida had been expected to meet with senior members of organisations representing fishermen to assert the safety of the treated water.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2748; Reuters Messaging: elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.