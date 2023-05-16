News & Insights

Japan PM Kishida to meet chip firm executives - Yomiuri

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

May 16, 2023 — 06:47 pm EDT

Written by Mariko Katsumura for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to meet top executives from global semiconductor manufacturers including Intel Corp INTC.O and TSMC 2330.TW on Thursday to request active investment in Japan and cooperation with Japanese companies, Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

A meeting is also planned with leaders from Samsung Electronics 005930.KS, Micron Technology MU.O, Applied Materials AMAT.O, IBM IBM.N and IMEC IMEC.BO, the newspaper said without citing sources.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

