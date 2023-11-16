News & Insights

Japan PM Kishida to hold talks with China's Xi on Nov 16 -Nikkei

November 16, 2023 — 04:03 pm EST

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit in San Francisco on Thursday evening, Nikkei reported on Friday, citing a government announcement.

The two leaders are expected to discuss creation of a new dialogue framework on trade issues and the safe business environment for business associates, the report said.

The regional situation, including the conflict in Gaza, is also expected to be on the agenda, it said.

Leaders from the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum are gathering in San Francisco for the 30th summit from Nov. 15-17.

