Japan PM Kishida to discuss AI with Meta's Zuckerberg on Tuesday, Fuji TV reports

Corrects spelling of name in last paragraph to Huang

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet Meta Platforms META.O Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday to exchange views on artificial intelligence, Fuji Television reported.

The meeting follows reports that Zuckerberg would visit South Korea at the end of this month to discuss AI with Samsung Electronics 005930.KS chairman, Jay Y. Lee, and possibly meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Meta, the operator of Facebook, last week confirmed Zuckerberg was planning to visit South Korea.

Japan's government and corporate sector are racing to catch up in AI development. In the past year, Kishida has met with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Nvidia NVDA.O CEO Jensen Huang to discuss AI regulation and infrastructure.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.