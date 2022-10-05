Japan PM Kishida likely to visit Australia to meet PM Albanese late Oct - NHK

Kaori Kaneko Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will likely visit Australia to meet his counterpart Anthony Albanese late this month, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

They are expected to confirm cooperation between the two nations over issues such as security, according to the report.

